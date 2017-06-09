Box Office: Tom Cruise’s ‘The Mummy’ Unwraps $2.7 Million on Thursday

Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy” unwrapped $2.7 million on Thursday night at 3,015 sites in North America.

“The Mummy” expands to 4,034 domestic locations on Friday amid expectations in the range of $35 million to $40 million in its opening weekend. Its momentum heading into the weekend has been slowed by a slew of negative reviews in recent days, earning it a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 20% Fresh and only 9% Fresh among top critics.

Alex Kurtzman directed “The Mummy” and Cruise plays a freelance treasure hunter who resurrects an ancient evil Egyptian princess, portrayed by Sofia Boutella. She wreaks destruction via her vast supernatural powers with sandstorms and an army of the undead in Iraq and London. Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, and Russell Crowe also star.

Universal intends “The Mummy” to launch an entire “Dark Universe” for Universal, which earned $1.2 billion worldwide from its last three Mummy films from 1999, 2001, and 2008. With a $125 million budget, “The Mummy” will need to perform well overseas to be profitable. It’s launching in 63 international markets this weekend and already saw a record opening in Korea on Monday.

“The Mummy” is coming into the marketplace with much of moviegoers’ attention still focused on Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” and its better-than-expected $103.3 million opening weekend. Starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins, it set a record for a movie directed by a woman. It’s taken in another $45 million in the Monday-Thursday period.

“Wonder Woman,” playing at 4,165 North American locations, is expected to win again this weekend with as much as $50 million. That would leave it near the $200 million mark in cumulative grosses.

Cruise’s most recent starring vehicle, “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” opened with $22.9 million domestically in October for Paramount on its way to a worldwide gross of $160 million. His “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” performed well in the summer of 2015 with a $55.5 million domestic launch and an impressive $682 million worldwide.

A24’s psychological horror movie “It Comes at Night” made $700,000 at 2,000 locations at Thursday previews. It’s expected to take in between $10 million and $12 million this weekend. The movie centers on two families riddled by paranoia and stars Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Riley Keough.

Critics are strongly supporting “It Comes at Night,” helping it earn an impressive 85% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The weekend will also see Bleecker Street debut biopic “Megan Leavey” amid muted expectations. Kate Mara portrays a young Marine who saves lives in Iraq with her dog.