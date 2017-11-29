You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Mulan’ Live-Action Disney Reboot Finds Its Star

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Liu Yifei Mulan
CREDIT: Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Chinese actress Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, is set to star in Disney’s live-action adaptation of the classic Chinese tale “Mulan.”

Niki Caro is directing and the pic is produced by Chris Bender, Jason Reed, and Jake Weiner.

The movie is eyeing a 2019 release. The 1998 animated version earned $304.3 million worldwide.

More to come.

More Film

  • Hugh Jackman Willem Dafoe Actors on

    Hugh Jackman and Willem Dafoe on Acting Alongside 'Incredible Kids'

    Chinese actress Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, is set to star in Disney’s live-action adaptation of the classic Chinese tale “Mulan.” Niki Caro is directing and the pic is produced by Chris Bender, Jason Reed, and Jake Weiner. The movie is eyeing a 2019 release. The 1998 animated version earned $304.3 million worldwide. […]

  • Liu Yifei Mulan

    'Mulan' Live-Action Disney Reboot Finds Its Star

    Chinese actress Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, is set to star in Disney’s live-action adaptation of the classic Chinese tale “Mulan.” Niki Caro is directing and the pic is produced by Chris Bender, Jason Reed, and Jake Weiner. The movie is eyeing a 2019 release. The 1998 animated version earned $304.3 million worldwide. […]

  • Hugh Jackman Willem Dafoe

    Hugh Jackman and Willem Dafoe Discuss the Evolution of Superhero Films

    Chinese actress Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, is set to star in Disney’s live-action adaptation of the classic Chinese tale “Mulan.” Niki Caro is directing and the pic is produced by Chris Bender, Jason Reed, and Jake Weiner. The movie is eyeing a 2019 release. The 1998 animated version earned $304.3 million worldwide. […]

  • Sharla Sumpter Bridgett

    Sharla Sumpter Bridgett Tapped as President of The Story Company

    Chinese actress Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, is set to star in Disney’s live-action adaptation of the classic Chinese tale “Mulan.” Niki Caro is directing and the pic is produced by Chris Bender, Jason Reed, and Jake Weiner. The movie is eyeing a 2019 release. The 1998 animated version earned $304.3 million worldwide. […]

  • Michael Luisi WWE Studios

    WWE Studios Expands into Scripted Series, Animation, and Digital Content

    Chinese actress Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, is set to star in Disney’s live-action adaptation of the classic Chinese tale “Mulan.” Niki Caro is directing and the pic is produced by Chris Bender, Jason Reed, and Jake Weiner. The movie is eyeing a 2019 release. The 1998 animated version earned $304.3 million worldwide. […]

  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    2017 Box Office Heading for Decline, Despite 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

    Chinese actress Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, is set to star in Disney’s live-action adaptation of the classic Chinese tale “Mulan.” Niki Caro is directing and the pic is produced by Chris Bender, Jason Reed, and Jake Weiner. The movie is eyeing a 2019 release. The 1998 animated version earned $304.3 million worldwide. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad