‘Mulan’ Live-Action Disney Reboot Finds Its Star

Chinese actress Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, is set to star in Disney’s live-action adaptation of the classic Chinese tale “Mulan.” Niki Caro is directing and the pic is produced by Chris Bender, Jason Reed, and Jake Weiner. The movie is eyeing a 2019 release. The 1998 animated version earned $304.3 million worldwide. […]
