Motion Picture & Television Fund Opens Renovated Movie Theater Complex

The Motion Picture & Television Fund rededicated its newly renovated Wasserman Campus movie theater in Woodland Hills on Saturday, May 20.

The Louis B. Mayer Theatre, named after the decades-long head of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, first opened in 1967 and was designed for residents to screen first-run films. The complex got a remodeled screening room and expanded outdoor event plaza as the theater celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

The Susan and Gary Martin Screening Room and the Michael V. Lewis Plaza were constructed on MPTF’s campus through donations from longtime MPTF supporters and donors Susan and Gary Martin and RealD founder and CEO Michael Lewis.

“We are incredibly fortunate to bring together these philanthropic-minded industry legends to revitalize this space,” MPTF CEO Bob Beitcher (pictured above) said. “Screenings of first-run films on Thursday and Sunday evenings are an essential ingredient of the active lives of our campus community and now we have an absolutely first-class environment to enjoy this special gift, as well as a fantastic plaza for community events of all kinds.”

Gary Martin served as president of production administration at Sony Pictures for 32 years, where he oversaw physical production, post-production and studio operations. He supervised over 700 films, including “Men in Black,” “Jerry Maguire,” “Ghostbusters,” “Spider-Man” and “Casino Royale.” Martin served on MPTF’s Board of Trustees and is a member of the Directors Guild of America. Martin and his wife have philanthropically supported MPTF events for over 30 years.

The Susan and Gary Martin Screening Room, made possible by generous donations from the couple. Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Lewis has been recognized numerous times for his achievements in new media and visual technology. RealD has pioneered a digital 3D cinema platform and has recently ventured beyond the entertainment industry to incorporate its technology into the piloting of the Mars Rover.

Christie Digital Systems, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Iron Mountain, The Barbra Streisand Foundation and AMC are all corporate sponsors of the Susan and Gary Martin Screening Room.