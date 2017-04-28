MPAA Shakeup: Charles Rivkin Replacing Chris Dodd

Chris Dodd is stepping down as head of the Motion Picture Association of America, Variety has confirmed. He will be replaced by Charles Rivkin, former assistant secretary of State for economic and business affairs under President Barack Obama.

Though less well known than Dodd, Rivkin boasts film business and Beltway ties. He was president of the Jim Henson Company and ambassador to France and Monaco, and is considered to be well connected in Washington D.C. He will join the organization on September 5. Dodd will remain onboard for a short time with a goal of completing the transition by the beginning of next year.

Dodd, a former U.S. Senator from Connecticut, has led the movie business’ lobbying arm since 2011. His tenure was controversial, and he was partly blamed for his handling of SOPA and PIPA, two anti-piracy bills that wilted in the face of public resistance. He was also criticized for remaining silent when Sony Pictures was hacked and damaging emails were leaked online in 2014.

He was credited with helping to strengthen Hollywood studios’ ties to China, the world’s second biggest market for box office. Dodd assisted in a 2012 and a 2015 agreements that increased the number of U.S. films that could be released in China and gave U.S. studios a greater share of their profits.

The MPAA was caught flatfooted after news of Rivkin’s appointment and Dodd’s retirement was reported Friday in the Los Angeles Times. Spokespeople for the organization were left scrambling to confirm the news.

In addition to the Jim Henson Company, Rivkin also headed up W!ldBrain, a film and television company.

In 2015, the MPAA said that Dodd’s contract had been renewed until 2018. The MPAA did not say publicly why he had decided to leave his post early.