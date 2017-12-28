In Memoriam: Movie Stars We Lost in 2017

The past year saw the loss of some renowned character actors, including John Hurt, Bill Paxton and Harry Dean Stanton. We were both shaken and stirred by the death of Roger Moore, who played James Bond more than any other actor. On the other side of the camera, directors Jonathan Demme as well as horror masters Tobe Hooper and George A. Romero died in 2017.

Here’s a month-to-month look at some of the biggest names in the film world who died in 2017.

In January, “The Elephant Man” star Hurt died on Jan. 27. The 77-year old actor also starred in “Alien” and “Midnight Express.” Emmanuelle Riva, the French star of “Hiroshima Mon Amour” and more recently, “Amour,” died on Jan. 27 at 89.

Bill Paxton, who appeared on TV in “Big Love” and in films including “Titanic” and “Aliens,” died Feb. 25. He was just 61.

“The Silence of the Lambs” director Demme, who had been suffering from cancer, died April 26 at 73 years old. His other films included “Married to the Mob,” “Something Wild” and “Stop Making Sense.”

Powers Boothe, veteran of both TV and film, appeared in movies including “Tombstone” and “Sin City.” He died May 14 at 68. Studio executive Brad Grey, who had stepped down from Paramount just months before, also died on May 14.

Moore, who died on May 23 at 89, played James Bond with more humor than his predecessor Sean Connery. He also starred in “The Saint” on television.

John G. Avildsen, who died June 16 at 81, directed a string of hits including “Rocky” and “The Karate Kid.”

Michael Nyqvist, who starred in the original Swedish version of “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” and in “John Wick,” died June 27. He was 56 and had been suffering from lung cancer.

“Ed Wood” star Martin Landau died on July 15; the longtime character actor also starred in Alfred Hitchcock’s “North by Northwest,” “Crimes and Misdemeanors” and the “Mission: Impossible” TV series. He was 89. Influential “Night of the Living Dead” director Romero died on July 16 at 77. John Heard, who appeared in films including “Home Alone” and “Chilly Scenes of Winter,” died July 21 at 71.

Playwright, screenwriter and actor Sam Shepard died July 27. He starred in “The Right Stuff” and co-wrote “Paris, Texas.” The multi-talented Kentucky resident was 73. Star of the French new wave Jeanne Moreau, who appeared in films like “Jules and Jim,” died July 31 at 89.

In August, “My Favorite Year” star Joseph Bologna died on Aug. 13 at 82. Comedian Jerry Lewis, whose films included “The Nutty Professor” and “The Bellboy,” died Aug. 20 at 91. The horror community lost another iconic filmmaker when “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” director Hooper died on Aug. 26.

Stanton, who appeared in films including “Pretty in Pink” and “Repo Man” as well as in TV shows like “Big Love” and the “Twin Peaks” revival, died Sept. 15. He was 91.

“The Sound of Music” star Heather Menzies-Urich, who played Louisa, the third-oldest daughter in the Trapp family, died Dec. 24 at 68.