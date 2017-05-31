Idris Elba, Kate Winslet Are Stranded in ‘The Mountain Between Us’ Trailer

Mountain Between Us
Idris Elba and Kate Winslet are seriously stranded in the snowy wilderness in first trailer for the survival story “The Mountain Between Us.”

The duo portray a pair of busy professionals — he’s a surgeon, she’s a journalist who’s about to be married — who pair up for the sake of convenience to take a small plane (piloted by Beau Bridges) that crashes in the middle of nowhere. They’re both injured and soon realize help isn’t coming.

“The pilot didn’t file a flight plan,” she says. “”Nobody knows where we are. We’re all we’ve got.”

The trailer shows Winslet descending through ice into water and Elba nearly falling off a steep cliff, but remaining resolute. “We’re not going to die — not today,” he declares.

Hany Abu-Assad is directing the film for Fox 2000, while Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping are producing through Fox-based Chernin Entertainment.

The movie is based on Charles Martin’s 2010 bestselling novel about a surgeon and woman who fall in love after being stranded following a plane crash. They must figure out how to escape the mountain wilderness, where the temperature drops to the teens at night, while suffering broken ribs and a leg fracture.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” writer Chris Weitz and J. Mills Goodloe wrote the script. Fox is opening “The Mountain Between Us” on Oct. 20.

