Watch Jennifer Lawrence in Ominous First Teaser for Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Mother!’

Jennifer Lawrence paces in a shadowy setting as ominous voiceover swirls around her, in the first teaser for Darren Aronofky’s “Mother!”

“What brings you to us,” Lawrence’s voice is heard as she walks around a seemingly empty house.

“He’s a stranger,” she also says. Although little about the movie’s plot is known, it is supposed to center around a stranger who arrives and interrupts a couple’s otherwise peaceful life together. Later Lawrence asks, “Did you know he had a wife?”

The pieces of dialogue culminate in a flashes of terror and anxiety. “You’re insane,” Lawrence screams. “Murderer!”

“Mother!” is billed as a psychological horror-thriller from Aronofky, the acclaimed director of films including “Black Swan,” which earned him a best director nomination at the 2011 Oscars. Lawrence has been nominated for four Academy Awards, and won once for “Silver Linings Playbook.”

Apart from Lawrence, the cast of “Mother!” includes Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Harris, Domhnall Gleeson, and Kristen Wiig.

Paramount has planned a Sept. 15 release for the movie, which is recently switched to from its previously scheduled date of Oct. 13. It is scheduled to compete at this year’s Venice Film Festival, and have its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival.

The full trailer for “Mother!” will drop on Aug. 8. Watch the teaser below:

 

