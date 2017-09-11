Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Mother!’ Leads Social Media Conversation After Polarizing Debut

Paramount’s horror film “Mother!,” starring Jennifer Lawrence, topped social media buzz last week with nearly 133,000 new conversations, according to media-measurement firm ComScore and its PreAct service.

The activity was spurred by the studio premiering “Mother!” at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 5, followed by its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival five days later. Paramount is launching the film, directed by Darren Aronofsky, on Sept. 15.

Lawrence and Javier Bardem play a couple living in an isolated home whose lives are interrupted by visitors in an offbeat story. The film is billed as a psychological horror-thriller, and includes an eclectic cast with Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Harris, Domhnall Gleeson, and Kristen Wiig.

Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” generated 114,000 new conversations last week after airing a new TV spot on Sept. 4, then launched pre-sale tickets, and released character posters and plot details on Sept. 7.

The third “Thor” movie opens Nov. 3 with a star-laden cast including Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins.

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” generated 66,000 new conversations last week, lifting its total to 2.57 million conversations as the studio released several character details, filmmaker interviews, and new promotional toys throughout the week.

The movie, directed by Rian Johnson, picks up the story from 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” The film is expected to dominate year-end moviegoing following its Dec. 15 opening.

Universal’s “Fifty Shades Freed” produced 39,000 new conversations following the Sept. 10 release of its first teaser trailer, featuring the first footage from the final installment of the “Fifty Shades of Grey” cinematic trilogy.

The teaser shows Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) tying the knot, jetting off to a European honeymoon, and their lives taking a dark turn. It opens on Valentine’s Day.

Lionsgate’s “American Assassin” also generated about 39,000 new conversations last week ahead of its Sept. 15 premiere. The CIA thriller stars Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, and Taylor Kitsch.