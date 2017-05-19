Morgan Spurlock to Produce In Vitro Fertilization Documentary ‘Vegas Baby’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Morgan Spurlock has come on board Amanda Micheli’s in vitro fertilization documentary “Vegas Baby” as an executive producer, along with his business partner, Jeremy Chilnick.

The movie, which debuted last month at the Tribeca Film Festival, follows aspiring parents from all walks of life who place themselves in the hands of a Las Vegas doctor and his annual contest, which offers the prize of a free round of IVF — with no guarantee of success. Contestants post video entries online telling their stories, counting on the votes of strangers to heal realize their dreams of becoming parents.

“I am so proud to be a part of this important movie and to have the opportunity to share it with audiences,” Spurlock said. “As the parent of a beautiful baby boy who came into our life through IVF, I understand the struggle and desire that comes with wanting a child in your life. The entire process can be a strain beyond words: mentally, emotionally, financially … but for us, it was worth it all in the end.”

FilmRise launched “Vegas Baby” on Mother’s Day for purchase/rent on all major digital platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu. The film will have its national public television broadcast premiere on “America Reframed” on June 27, then will be released worldwide on a subscriber video on-demand platform to be announced at a later date.

“Despite the fact that one in six couples worldwide struggles with infertility, it is rarely talked about,” Micheli said. “We are thrilled to have Morgan on our team to help us break the silence around this issue, which is so often misunderstood.”

Spurlock and wife Sara Bernstein’s second son, Kallen, was born on May 22, 2016.

The filmmaker is best know for his 2004 documentary “Super Size Me,” for which he received an Academy Award nomination for best documentary. His other credits include “Where in the World Is Osama Bin Laden,” “The Greatest Movie Ever Sold,” “Rats” and “CNN’s Inside Man.”