“Moonlight” has done it again.

Barry Jenkins’ best picture-winning coming-of-age drama won outstanding film for a wide release movie at the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The awards were announced Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton hotel and presented by the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation honoring the 2016 season. Amazon’s “Transparent” won the comedy series award while Freeform’s “Shadowhunters” took the drama series trophy.

“Moonlight” won the Academy Award for best picture at the most recent Oscars. It also won supporting actor for Mahershala Ali and the adapted screenplay prize for Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney. Jenkins was also nominated for best director for the film, which has grossed nearly $28 million domestically for A24.

Vertical Entertainment’s “Other People” won the award for a limited release movie. Outstanding TV movie or limited series award went to USA’s “Eyewitness,” and the award for outstanding individual episode went to “San Junipero” from Netflix’s “Black Mirror.”

The outstanding daily drama award was given to “The Bold and The Beautiful” on CBS and the outstanding comic book trophy went to “The Woods,” written by James Tynion IV for BOOM! Studios.

The previously announced Vanguard Award was presented to Patricia Arquette, who had said she would pay tribute to her late sister Alexis Arquette. Singer-songwriter Troye Sivan had also been announced as the recipient of the Stephen F. Kolzak award for making a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance.