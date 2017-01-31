GLAAD announced its nominees Tuesday morning for the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. “Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins’ universally acclaimed longitudinal portrait of a gay black man, is one of only two wide release films to earn a nomination, alongside “Star Trek Beyond.” Last year’s crop of nominees included five wide release films, indicating a dearth of big — or even medium-sized — movies that met the organization’s criteria of fair, accurate, and inclusive representation; boldness and originality; impact; and overall quality.
Amazon earned a spot in the limited release film category with “The Handmaiden” (not to be confused with Hulu’s upcoming TV adaptation of “The Handmaid’s Tale”), and indie film “Other People,” starring Jesse Plemmons.
The TV field continues to be far more crowded, with 10 entrants in the comedy category — including the first nod for NBCU’s streaming service Seeso via series “Take My Wife” and one for Cartoon Network’s “Steven Universe” — and 10 dramas, including The CW’s “Supergirl” and Netflix’s surprise release “The OA.” For reality, Ellen Page’s Emmy-nominated “Gaycation” for Viceland is going head-to-head with E!’s “I Am Cait” and TLC’s “I Am Jazz,” both repeats from last year. ABC received the most nominations of any network for its shows, thanks to the likes of “Black-ish” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” among others.
See the full list of nominees here; below is a partial list:
Outstanding Film – Wide Release
“Moonlight” (A24)
“Star Trek Beyond” (Paramount Pictures)
Outstanding Film – Limited Release
“The Handmaiden” (Amazon)
“Naz & Maalik” (Wolfe Releasing)
“Other People” (Vertical Entertainment)
“Spa Night” (Strand Releasing)
“Those People” (Wolfe Releasing)
Outstanding Comedy Series
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (Fox)
“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (The CW)
“Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)
“Modern Family” (ABC)
“One Mississippi” (Amazon)
“The Real O’Neals” (ABC)
“Steven Universe” (Cartoon Network)
“Survivor’s Remorse” (Starz)
“Take My Wife” (Seeso)
“Transparent” (Amazon)
Outstanding Drama Series
“The Fosters” (Freeform)
“Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)
“Hap and Leonard” (SundanceTV)
“How to Get Away With Murder” (ABC)
“The OA” (Netflix)
“Orphan Black” (BBC America)
“Shadowhunters” (Freeform)
“Shameless” (Showtime)
“Supergirl” (The CW)
“Wynonna Earp” (Syfy)
Outstanding Individual Episode (in a Series Without a Regular LGBTQ Character)
“The Loud House,” “Attention Deficit” (Nickelodeon)
“Drunk History,” “Bar Fights” (Comedy Central)
“Black-ish,” “Johnson & Johnson” (ABC)
“Black Mirror,” “San Junipero” (Netflix)
“Easy,” “Vegan Cinderella” (Netflix)
Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series
“Eyewitness” (USA Network)
“London Spy” (BBC America)
“Looking: The Movie” (HBO)
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again” (Fox)
“Vicious: The Finale” (PBS)
Outstanding Documentary
“Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures” (HBO)
“Out of Iraq” (Logo)
“The Same Difference” (Centric)
“Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four” (Investigation Discovery)
“The Trans List” (HBO)
Outstanding Daily Drama
“The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)
Outstanding Reality Series
“Gaycation” (Viceland)
“I Am Cait” (E!)
“I Am Jazz” (TLC)
“The Prancing Elites Project” (Oxygen)
“Strut” (Oxygen)
Outstanding Music Artist
Against Me!, “Shape Shift With Me” (Total Treble Music/Xtra Mile)
Blood Orange, “Freetown Sound” (Domino)
Brandy Clark, “Big Day in a Small Town” (Warner Bros. Records)
Tyler Glenn, “Excommunication” (Island Records)
Ty Herndon, “House on Fire” (BFD)
Elton John, “Wonderful Crazy Night” (Island Records)
Lady Gaga, “Joanne” (Interscope Records)
Frank Ocean, “Blonde” (Boys Don’t Cry)
Sia, “This is Acting” (RCA Records)
Tegan and Sara, “Love You to Death” (Warner Bros. Records)