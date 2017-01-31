GLAAD announced its nominees Tuesday morning for the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. “Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins’ universally acclaimed longitudinal portrait of a gay black man, is one of only two wide release films to earn a nomination, alongside “Star Trek Beyond.” Last year’s crop of nominees included five wide release films, indicating a dearth of big — or even medium-sized — movies that met the organization’s criteria of fair, accurate, and inclusive representation; boldness and originality; impact; and overall quality.

Amazon earned a spot in the limited release film category with “The Handmaiden” (not to be confused with Hulu’s upcoming TV adaptation of “The Handmaid’s Tale”), and indie film “Other People,” starring Jesse Plemmons.

The TV field continues to be far more crowded, with 10 entrants in the comedy category — including the first nod for NBCU’s streaming service Seeso via series “Take My Wife” and one for Cartoon Network’s “Steven Universe” — and 10 dramas, including The CW’s “Supergirl” and Netflix’s surprise release “The OA.” For reality, Ellen Page’s Emmy-nominated “Gaycation” for Viceland is going head-to-head with E!’s “I Am Cait” and TLC’s “I Am Jazz,” both repeats from last year. ABC received the most nominations of any network for its shows, thanks to the likes of “Black-ish” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” among others.

See the full list of nominees here; below is a partial list:

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

“Moonlight” (A24)

“Star Trek Beyond” (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

“The Handmaiden” (Amazon)

“Naz & Maalik” (Wolfe Releasing)

“Other People” (Vertical Entertainment)

“Spa Night” (Strand Releasing)

“Those People” (Wolfe Releasing)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (Fox)

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (The CW)

“Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)

“Modern Family” (ABC)