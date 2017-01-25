Following her Oscar nomination on Tuesday for her performance in “Moonlight,” Naomie Harris is set to join Dwayne Johnson in New Line’s adaptation of the classic arcade game “Rampage.”

The movie reunites Johnson with his “San Andreas” team — Brad Peyton is directing and Beau Flynn will produce.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but, like the game, the film will feature three creatures — a monstrously transformed gorilla, crocodile and wolf — who cause chaos on North American cities and landmarks. Harris will play a geneticist in the film.

Ryan Engle wrote the original draft, with work contributed by Carlton Cuse and Ryan Condal. Adam Sztykiel did the most current revisions.

Flynn is producing with John Rickard via his Wrigley Pictures banner and Hiram Garcia, Johnson’s partner who is producing through 7 Bucks Entertainment. Marcus Viscidi, Jeff Fierson and Dany Garcia are exec producing. Wendy Jacobson of Flynn Picture Co. is overseeing.

Apart from a recent awards season run for her performance in “Moonlight,” Harris is best known for her role as Eve Moneypenny in Daniel Craig’s “James Bond” films.

She is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment, Ziffren Brittenham and Tavistock Wood in the U.K.

“Rampage” is scheduled for release on April 20, 2018.