‘Moonlight’ Star Ashton Sanders in Talks to Join Denzel Washington’s ‘Equalizer 2’

“Moonlight” star Ashton Sanders is in talks to join Denzel Washington in a lead role in Sony’s “The Equalizer 2,” with Antoine Fuqua directing.

Sony has set a Sept. 14, 2018, release date for the sequel, which begins shooting next month in Boston, but is keeping plot details from Richard Wenk’s script under wraps.

“Narcos” star Pedro Pascal is in negotiations to play the antagonist. Melissa Leo and Bill Pullman are returning from the 2014 film. Washington, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Alex Siskin, Michael Sloan, Tony Eldridge, and Mace Neufeld are producing the sequel.

“The Equalizer,” based on the 1980s crime drama series, starred Washington as a retired CIA black ops operative who lives in Boston and becomes a vigilante against mobsters. The film, directed by Fuqua, performed respectably, grossing $192.3 million at the worldwide box office.

Sanders played the teenage version of the main character, Chiron, in Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight,” which won the Academy Award for best picture this year. He also stars with John Goodman, Jonathan Majors, and Vera Farmiga in the sci-fi thriller “Captive State,” directed by Rupert Wyatt and shot earlier this year in Chicago. Focus Features is releasing “Captive State” on Aug. 17, 2018.

Sanders is repped by Hyperion Talent Agency, The Savage Agency, and the ESI Network. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.