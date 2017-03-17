“Moonlight,” this year’s best-picture Oscar winner, will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video under an extension of the ecommerce giant’s pact with studio A24.

The multiyear deal, an extension of the 2013 pact between the two companies, will continue to make Amazon Prime Video the only premium subscription service for all upcoming A24 films. However, the content agreement covers only the U.S. — so Prime Video members elsewhere won’t have access to the movies as part of their subscription.

“Moonlight,” starring Mahershala Ali (“House of Cards”), will be available on Prime Video starting May 21 to U.S. members.

Other A24 films coming to Prime Video in the U.S. later in 2017 include Oscar-nominated “20th Century Women” from Mike Mills, which stars Annette Bening and Elle Fanning; “American Honey,” starring Sasha Lane (Hunting Lila) and Shia LaBeouf (Transformers): “Free Fire,” starring Brie Larson (Room), Cillian Murphy (Inception) and Armie Hammer (Nocturnal Animals); “The Lovers” starring Debra Winger (Terms of Endearment) and Tracy Letts (Imperium); and “It Comes at Night” starring Joel Edgerton (Warrior) and Riley Keough (The Girlfriend Experience).

“A Ghost Story,” written and directed by David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon) and starring Casey Affleck (Amazon Studios’ “Manchester by the Sea”), will is set to land on Prime Video U.S.

A24 titles already streaming on Amazon Prime Video include “Swiss Army Man” starring Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban), Cannes Jury Prize winner “The Lobster” starring Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) and Rachel Weisz (Amazon Studios’ Complete Unknown); and “Green Room,” starring Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: The Next Generation) are already available to stream on Prime Video.

Other A24 library titles on Prime Video U.S. include “Room,” featuring Brie Larson’s Oscar-winning performance as Ma; “Amy,” last year’s Oscar winner for best documentary, depicting the life and death of singer and songwriter Amy Winehouse; supernatural horror film “The Witch”; “Ex Machina,” starring Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl); and “Dark Places” starring Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road) and Chloe Moretz (Kick-Ass).