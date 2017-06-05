Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp Movie Lands at Amazon

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Monica Lewinsky Linda Tripp
Rex Shutterstock

Amazon Studios has landed “Linda and Monica” — a movie about the relationship between Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp.

Amazon has picked up film rights to the script, written by Flint Wainess and named to the 2016 Black List. At that point, “Linda and Monica” had already been set up at Escape Artists. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch of Escape Artists will produce.

Related

Monica Lewinsky-Based ‘American Crime Story’ Season in the Works

The story details the bizarre relationship between Lewinsky and Tripp, who were close friends when they both worked in public affairs at the Pentagon. Tripp secretly recorded phone conversations with Lewinsky that detailed her sexual relationship with President Bill Clinton, then leaked the tapes, which led to impeachment hearings.

It’s the second Lewinsky project in the works this year. “American Crime Story” producers Fox 21 TV and FX Productions announced in January that they had optioned Jeffrey Toobin’s book “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President” for an upcoming installment. The book pulls apart the threads of the Clinton sex scandal that devoured the late 1990s, framing it as a legal thriller surrounding Lewinsky, Paula Jones, and Kenneth Starr.

Wainess is repped by UTA and Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad