STX Sets Dates for ‘Molly’s Game,’ ‘Happytime Murders’ With Melissa McCarthy

STXfilms announced late Friday night that they have set dates for two of their upcoming projects, “Molly’s Game” and “The Happytime Murders.”

Aaron Sorkin’s “Molly’s Game” was bought by STX Entertainment for $9 million at Cannes last year, and will be released Nov. 22 — the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Sorkin’s directorial debut drama stars Jessica Chastain as Molly Bloom, the real life underground poker ringleader who wrote 2014’s “Molly’s Game: From Hollywood’s Elite to Wall Street’s Billionaire Boys Club, My High-Stakes Adventure in the World of Underground Poker.”

Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera, Jeremy Strong, Chris O’Dowd, and Bill Camp also star. Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, and Matt Jackson are producing.

A little further into the future, the Jim Henson Company’s “The Happytime Murders” starring Melissa McCarthy is scheduled to hit theaters August 17, 2018.

Brian Henson is directing the noir comedy about a Los Angeles human detective who teams up with a puppet detective to solve the brutal murders of the cast of the beloved kids’ show, “The Happytime Gang.”

The story is by Todd Berger & Dee Robertson; while the screenplay is written by Berger with revisions by Erich & Jon Hoeber, and further revisions by McCarthy. Producers are Jeffrey Hayes, Ben Falcone, Henson, and McCarthy. Lisa Henson and John W. Hyde will executive produce.

“Molly’s Game” faces competition from Disney-Pixar’s “Coco” and MGM’s “Death Wish.” “Happytime Murders” will be up against Focus Features’ “Captive State” as well as an untitled comedy from Warner Bros. next year.