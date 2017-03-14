Fresh off her Independent Spirit Awards win for “Other People,” Molly Shannon is set to co-star with Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn in the Netflix original movie “Private Life.”

Tamara Jenkins is writing and directing the movie. The drama follows a couple (Hahn and Giamatti) in the throes of infertility, trying to maintain their marriage as they descend deeper and deeper into the weird world of assisted reproduction and domestic adoption. Shannon plays a friend of the couple.

Anthony Bregman (“The Circle,” “Collateral Beauty,” “Foxcatcher”) and Stefanie Azpiazu (“Enough Said,” “The Circle”) are producing the pic. Production is expected to start in the next month.

Shannon earned rave reviews for her performance in the Sundance darling “Other People,” in which she played a woman dying of cancer. The “Saturday Night Live” alum also returned to television this fall as one of Sarah Jessica Parker’s friends in the HBO comedy “Divorce.”

She can next be seen in the comedy “The Layover,” opposite William H. Macy and Kate Upton. Shannon is repped by UTA and Framework Entertainment.

