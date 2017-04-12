Molly Ringwald, Brian d’Arcy James, and Brendan Meyer are starring in the independent drama “All These Small Moments,” currently shooting in Brooklyn.

Jemima Kirke, Harley Quinn Smith, and Sam McCarthy are also starring in writer/director Melissa B. Miller-Costanzo’s debut feature. Producers are Moving Pictures Artists’ Lauren Avinoam and Jed Mellick and Vineyard Point Productions’ Katie Leary. UTA is handling domestic sales rights.

Meyer is playing a teenager and his infatuation with a woman (portrayed by Kirke) who he sees on the bus, which further complicates his already tumultuous adolescence. Ringwald and d’Arcy James play his parents, whose already rocky relationship is on the verge of running its course, while McCarthy plays his younger brother.

Smith plays a classmate and love interest.

Miller-Costanzo has worked in the art department for directors David O. Russell and Lee Daniels. “I’m so grateful to be working with such an inspired group of actors for my first feature and I can’t wait to watch audiences connect to the spirit and honesty of each of their characters,” she said.

Ringwald’s recent credits include the independent film “King Cobra,” the CW’s “Riverdale” and the Off-Broadway production of “Terms of Endearment.” James has most recently been seen in Netflix’s series “13 Reasons Why” and in “Spotlight.” Meyer is a regular on Brit Marling’s Netflix series “The OA.”

Kirke has been on HBO’s “Girls” since 2012. Quinn Smith starred in “Yoga Hosers.” McCarthy is the son of actor Andrew McCarthy, who starred with Ringwald in 1986’s “Pretty in Pink.”

Miller-Costanzo is repped by UTA. Ringwald is repped by Barking Dog Entertainment and Untitled Entertainment. James and Meyer are repped by Gersh. Kirke is repped by CAA. Quinn Smith is repped by Moving Pictures Artists and Sam McCarthy is repped by Paradigm and Liebman Entertainment