Disney’s animated hit “Moana” is expected to cross the $600 million mark at the global box office on Thursday, thanks to a strong opening in Japan last weekend.

“Moana” has become the seventh Disney release of 2016 and the fourth consecutive Walt Disney Animations Studios film to reach this milestone following “Zootopia,” “Big Hero 6,” and “Frozen.”

Both “Moana” and “Zootopia” received Academy Award nominations for best animated feature, which “Zootopia” won. “Moana” also received a nom for best original song for “How Far I’ll Go.”

“Moana” opened domestically on Nov. 23 and earned $82 million in five days to become the second-biggest Thanksgiving holiday opener of all time, behind “Frozen.” It grossed $247.6 million domestically. Internationally, the film has taken in $351.8 million, led by $35 million in France, $32 million in China, and $24 million in the U.K.

“Moana,” starring Dwayne Johnson as the voice of the Polynesian demigod Maui, received an A Cinemascore from audiences and has a 95% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie follows a girl in the Pacific islands — voiced by Auli’i Cravalho — who embarks on an oceanic journey to save her people. Disney didn’t release a budget for “Moana,” but most animated films from the studio run between $150 million to $200 million.