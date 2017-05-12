MK2 Acquires Worldwide Rights to Agnes Varda, Jacques Demy Films’ Library

MK2 Films, one of France’ s leading production, international sales and exhibition companies, has acquired French and worldwide rights to library of films helmed by French New Wave icons Agnès Varda and Jacques Demy.

The deal, signed with the company founded by the Varda-Demy family, covers France and international, except for DVD and French theatrical distribution of Varda and Demy’s movies.

The library includes the pair’s features, shorts and documentaries, most of which have been restored and digitized. Varda’s most critically acclaimed films include “The Beaches of Agnes,” “Les glaneurs et la glaneuse” and “Cléo de 5 à 7.” Some of Demy’s best-known films include “Les Parapluies de Cherbourg” which won Cannes’s Palme d’Or in 1964 and launched the acting career of Catherine Deneuve and Les Demoiselles de Rochefort.

Varda, who is still a prolific filmmaker, is presenting her latest documentary “Visages Villages” which she co-directed by French contemporary artist JR at Cannes, out of competition.

Cannes Film Festival paid tribute to Varda in 2015, giving her an honorary Palme d’Or (pictured above).

MK2’s founder Marin Karmitz and the company’s co-CEO’s Nathanaël et Elisha Karmitz said they are looking forward to turning the spotlight on these mythical films in France and abroad.

MK2 has also renewed rights to all Charles Chaplin movies, which it first acquired in 2001. The company also owns right to a flurry of films by world-renown auteurs, notably François Truffaut, Krzysztof Kieslowski, David Lynch, Claude Chabrol, Abbas Kiarostami, Alain Resnais, Xavier Dolan, Olivier Assayas.

In total, MK2 now boasts one of France’s largest film library with 400 titles.