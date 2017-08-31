Fashion House Empowers Female Directors

As an industry, Hollywood has dragged its feet when it comes to putting women in the director’s chair.

Women have waited and worked, worked and waited, yet somehow it’s still news when a “woman director” like Patty Jenkins has a hit tentpole like “Wonder Woman.”

Fashion house Miu Miu isn’t waiting anymore. It’s putting women behind the camera and encouraging them to tell stories of their own design.

The Prada-owned label is showcasing distinctive women directors with its “Women’s Tales” film series. After launching in 2012 with four shorts, the series has grown to 14 movies, including two new entries that will screen at the Venice Film Festival.

Among the 14 directors who’ve made “Women’s Tales” shorts are: So Yong Kim, Ava DuVernay, Massy Tadjedin, and Zoe Cassavetes.

Films in the series have explored self-image, appearance, identity, and the nature of femininity. Miu Miu provides a production budget and makes its own clothing line available as costumes, but the directors are not obliged to use them. Director Alice Rohrwacher designed a dress for her 2015 entry “De Djess,” and Miu Miu manufactured it and incorporated it into one of its 2016 fashion shows.

Producer Max Brun told Variety that “Women’s Tales” started with a 2012 call from Miu Miu, asking for a short film that would explore women’s creativity through the visions of young, female directors. He came back with four proposals. “They liked all four, so they said ‘Let’s do all four,’” Brun told the magazine.

Showing at Venice Days are: Chloe Sevigny’s “Carmen,” starring comedian Carmen Lynch, explores the life of a stand-up comedienne; and Celia Rowlson-Hall’s “(The [End) of History Illusion]” is a dark comedy about characters facing nuclear Armageddon.

“Carmen” and “(The [End) of History Illusion]” can also be viewed at miumiu.com.