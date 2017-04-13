Miramax has landed the black list script “The Secret Ingredients of Rocket Cola,” with “My Week with Marilyn” helmer Simon Curtis in talks to direct.

Mike Vukadinovich penned the script with Todd Black, Steve Tisch and Jason Blumenthal on board to produce through their Escape Artists banner. Jenna Block, who used to work for Escape Artists and is now an exec for Miramax, brought the package to the recently revamped studio.

The story follows twin brothers with opposite personalities who are separated at a young age and go on to live drastically different lives. They’re eventually reunited and join forces to save the “Rocket Cola” company, despite being in love with the same woman.

The sale marks another major acquisition for Miramax after landing distribution rights to the Tonya Harding biopic “I, Tonya,” starring Margot Robbie.

For Vukadinovich, the sale marks yet another project landing at a studio. He is currently developing “The Three Misfortunes of Geppetto,” which is set up at Fox. He also has “Phantom Tollbooth” at TriStar, which is currently in active development as execs meet with directors. A third project — “Forgive Leonard Peacock” — is at the Weinstein Co. with Channing Tatum attached to direct and star.

Best known for the Oscar-nominated “My Week with Marilyn,” Curtis most recently helmed “Goodbye Christopher Robin,” the biopic of “Winnie the Pooh” author A.A. Milne played by Domhnall Gleeson. He also directed the Helen Mirren pic “Woman in Gold.”

Vukadinovich (above left) is repped by Verve, Industry Entertainment and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP. Curtis (above right) is repped by Independent Talent Group.