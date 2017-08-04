Mindy Kaling’s ‘Late Night’ Taps ‘Transparent’ Director Nisha Ganatra

Nisha Ganatra will direct the upcoming comedy “Late Night,” starring Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson.

Ganatra, whose credits include “Transparent” and Kaling’s “The Mindy Project,” will direct from Kaling’s script. The story centers on a late-night talk show host — played by Thompson — who’s at risk of losing her long-running show right when she hires her first female writer, to be portrayed by Kaling. The film is in the vein of “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Broadcast News.”

Scott Rudin is producing “Late Night” with Kaling and Howard Klein. Elizabeth Gabler and Nikki Ramey are overseeing the project for Fox 2000.

Variety reported in 2016 that Paul Feig was in serious talks to direct, but has since exited the project, which was set up in September.

Kaling is the creator, writer, and star of “The Mindy Project,” which aired for three seasons on Fox before heading over to Hulu. She will also star in the “Ocean’s Eleven” reboot “Ocean’s Eight,” with Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, and play “Mrs. Who” in Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time.”

Ganatra has also directed episodes of “Dear White People,” “Girls,” and “Fresh Off the Boat.” Her feature film credits include “Cake,” “Chutney Popcorn,” and “Cosmopolitan.” She’s repped by ICM Partners.