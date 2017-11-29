‘Mindhunter’s’ Cameron Britton Joins ‘Dragon Tattoo’ Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

After breaking out as the scene-stealing serial killer Edmund Kemper in Netflix’s “Mindhunter,” Cameron Britton is moving the big screen landing a key role in Sony’s “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” the sequel to “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.”

The pic currently stars Claire Foy as Lisbeth Salander, “Blade Runner 2049’s” Sylvia Hoeks as Salander’s twin sister and “The Square” star Claes Bang as the villain. The new installment of Sony Pictures’ Millennium franchise will commence production in January in Berlin and Stockholm. The film hits theaters on Oct. 19, 2018.

The studio had no comment on the casting.

The movie will be directed by Fede Alvarez, who helmed 2016’s surprise hit “Don’t Breathe” for Sony.

Steven Knight wrote the screenplay for “Girl in the Spider’s Web” with the team of Alvarez and Jay Basu, based on David Lagercrantz’s bestseller. Amy Pascal and Elizabeth Cantillon will join Scott Rudin and Yellow Bird in producing the film.

Britton will play is a close associate of Lisbeth — a computer expert to whom she reaches out when she needs assistance. Britton can currently be seen on Netflix’s “Mindhunter”. He’s represented by Tom Markley at Metropolitan Talent Agency and Nick Campbell at Velocity Entertainment Partners.