Milo Gibson to Star in World War II Drama ‘Hurricane’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Milo Gibson is returning to World War II, starring as Lt. Johnny Kent in the British feature film “Hurricane,” Variety has learned.

Stray Dogs Films and Matt Whyte are producing “Hurricane,” with David Blair directing. Plans are for principal photography to begin in September in the U.K.

Gibson made his feature debut as Lucky Ford in last year’s World War II actioner “Hacksaw Ridge,” directed by his father Mel Gibson. His character in “Hurricane” is based on Kent, a Canadian flight lieutenant who led the newly formed Royal Air Force 303 squadron of Hawker Hurricane fighter planes flown by Polish pilots at the height of the Battle of Britain. The Polish pilots had fled Poland after it fell to the Nazi invasion in 1939.

Kent shot down a total of 13 enemy aircraft during the war. He served in the RAF from 1935 to 1956.

Producers are in negotiations with “Game of Thrones” actor Iwan Rheon and ITV’s “Prime Suspect 1973” star Stefanie Martini for “Hurricane.”

Milo Gibson has also starred in IFC Films’ “The Tribes of Palos Verdes,” opposite Jennifer Garner; “All the Devil’s Men,” opposite Sylvia Hoeks and William Fichtner; and “In the Absence of Good Men,” opposite Jason Patric. He is repped by APA and Primary Wave Entertainment.