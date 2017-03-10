Production in launching in London on the action-thriller “All the Devil’s Men,” starring Milo Gibson, Sylvia Hoeks, William Fichtner and Gbenga Akinnagbe.

GFM launched sales at the Berlin Film Festival and has closed deals for Eastern Europe with SPI International, Latin America with California Filmes, Middle East with ECS Film Distribution, Portugal with Outsider Films, Indonesia with PT Prima Cinema Multimedia, Singapore with Shaw Renters and Greece with Odeon.

Gibson, who starred in his father Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge,” will play a battle-scarred war on terror bounty hunter who’s forced to go to London on a manhunt for a disavowed CIA operative. Fichtner and Akinnagbe play the other members of his team. They find themselves locked in deadly urban tactical combat with their former military comrade and his private army, who are protecting the operative. Hoeks will play the determined CIA handler in command of the mission.

Matthew Hope is directing from his own script. Producers are Hannah Leader and Amory Leader. Elizabeth Fowler and Ben Press are exec producing along with Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor and Patrick DePeters from BondIt Media Capital.

The film has an eight-week shoot in London and Marrakesh, Morocco.