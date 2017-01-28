Millie Bobby Brown has closed a deal to star in Legendary’s “Godzilla: King of Monsters,” the next installment in the monster movie franchise.

“Krampus” director Michael Dougherty is directing and wrote the script with Zach Shields.

Bryan Cranston, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen starred in Gareth Edwards’ 2014 reboot, but their involvement in this project is unknown at this time.

Alex Garcia will oversee the project for Legendary.

Legendary and Warner Bros. annouced in late 2015 that all future “King Kong” and “Godzilla” films would be developed by Legendary and distributed by Warner Bros., starting with “Kong: Skull Island” in March. Legendary currently holds a distribution deal with Universal, but in order to re-team Godzilla and King Kong, Legendary decided to return the rights to Warner Bros. in order to be able to create this new ecosystem of giant super-species, both classic and new.

Brown currently stars in Netflix’s Golden Globe-nominated series “Stranger Things.” She is up for a Screen Actors Guild Award for her portrayal of Eleven. She is repped by WME, Affirmative Entertainment, and attorney Steve Warren.