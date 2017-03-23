Universal has given an awards season release date of Oct. 27 for Miles Teller‘s drama “Thank You for Your Service.”

Based on David Finkel’s 2013 book, “Thank You for Your Service” follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield. The cast includes Haley Bennett, Amy Schumer, Joe Cole, Beulah Koale, Scott Haze, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Brad Beyer, Omar Dorsey, and Jayson Warner Smith.

Jason Hall, who wrote the screenplay for “American Sniper,” makes his directorial debut. Jon Kilik (“The Hunger Games” series) produces the film, while Ann Ruark executive produces.

The script has been adapted by Hall from Finkel’s book of the same name, which followed up the home-front struggles of the battalion chronicled in Finkel’s “The Good Soldiers” during its 15-month tour of Baghdad during the surge of 2007-2008. The book was published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux and was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award.

DreamWorks acquired movie rights to “Thank You for Your Service” prior to publication. Hall received an Oscar nomination for adapted screenplay for Warner Bros.’ “American Sniper.” He also co-wrote “Paranoia.”

“Thank You for Your Service” is the third title to land on Oct. 27. Lionsgate is also opening “Saw Legacy” and Paramount is launching its “2017 Cloverfield Movie.”