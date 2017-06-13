Mike Goodridge, Head of U.K.’s Protagonist Pictures, Is Stepping Down

Mike Goodridge of Protagonist Pictures, the London-based production and sales outfit whose titles have included “American Honey,” “Lady Macbeth,” and Cannes critical favorite “The Florida Project,” is stepping down as CEO.

Goodridge will remain on Protagonist’s board of directors of and will continue to work with the company on growth and strategy. Goodridge did not disclose his future plans, but sources say he has a project or role in Asia lined up.

“It’s been a bittersweet decision to leave the day-to-day running of Protagonist Pictures behind,” Goodridge said. “I am passionately invested in the brand, the films, and the outstanding team of people, but feel that for my personal progression, it is time to change direction. I am delighted that I am able to remain involved on the board of directors and have a voice in the future growth of the company.”

Nigel Williams, chairman of Protagonist, said that Protagonist’s “business has grown under Mike’s guidance and its position in the marketplace has never been stronger. Whilst we are sad to see Mike step down, the strength and depth of the team that he has built around him ensures that the business will continue to flourish.”

A replacement is to be announced in a few weeks, the company said.

Goodridge took the reins of Protagonist in 2012 after serving as editor of Screen Intl. Now in its 10th year, Protagonist has established a reputation as a purveyor of auteur-driven films. Its recent festival hits include gay romance “God’s Own Country” and Chloe Zhao’s “The Rider,” which, like “The Florida Project,” screened in Cannes’ Directors Fortnight last month.

“We like to think we have got a very strong brand, that we represent great filmmakers, exciting filmmakers,” Goodridge told Variety recently. “We have really supported new filmmakers and have been behind really bold visions, and that’s what we stand for.”