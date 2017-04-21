Mike Colter, best known as the star of Netflix’s “Luke Cage” series, is set to join Michael Pena and Lizzy Caplan in Universal’s sci-fi thriller “Extinction.”

It’s unknown what character Colter will play in the film, which follows a man (Pena) trying to save his family from an alien invasion.

Ben Young will direct. Eric Heisserer — who was most recently nominated for an Oscar for his script on “Arrival” — will write the screenplay with Spenser Cohen and Bradley Caleb Kane.

The pic bows on Jan. 26, 2018.

Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman of Mandeville, who backed the highly-anticipated live action “Beauty and the Beast,” will produce. Mandeville’s Alexander Young will executive produce, alongside Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake of Good Universe. Anna Halberg will serve as co-producer.

Exec VP of production Erik Baiers and creative executive Mika Pryce will oversee production for Universal. Erin Westerman will oversee on behalf of Good Universe.

Besides “Luke Cage,” Colter can be seen next in Universal’s “Girls Trip” and is reprising the role of Cage on the Netflix and Marvel series “The Defenders.” He is repped by represented by WME, Silver Lining Entertainment, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.