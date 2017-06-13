Michelle Monaghan to Reunite With Tom Cruise for ‘Mission: Impossible 6’

Michelle Monaghan has joined the cast of Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible 6,” the actress and writer and director Christopher McQuarrie both confirmed on social media. This marks her third appearance in the franchise.

Monaghan starred in 2006’s “Mission: Impossible III” as a doctor named Julia Meade, the fiance of Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt character. Following a gun battle in which she successfully dispatched two attackers, Hunt revealed to her that he works as a secret agent. The movie ended with the pair heading for a honeymoon. She also appeared at the end of 2011’s “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol.”

McQuarrie began shooting the Paramount tentpole on April 8 in Paris. Producers are J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, Tom Cruise, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger.

Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris are reprising their roles from previous films while Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby and Sian Brooke have come on board as new characters. Paramount has set a July 27, 2018 release date.

Monaghan stars in Hulu’s drama “The Path” with Aaron Paul and Hugh Dancy. She was recently seen in “Patriots Day” and “Sleepless.” She recently wrapped production on “Saint Judy,” starring as immigration attorney Judy Wood.

Mission accepted. So thrilled to be reuniting w/ @TomCruise for #MI6! Can’t wait to show you guys more of Julia’s story 💥 #missionimpossible pic.twitter.com/YQjfIS8qob — Michelle Monaghan (@realmonaghan) June 13, 2017