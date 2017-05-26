Cannes: Michel Hazanavicius’ Dramedy ‘Redoubtable’ Lands at Cohen Media

Cohen Media Group has bought the North American rights to Michel Hazanavicius’ dramedy “Redoubtable” following its premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

The movie centers on iconic French director Jean-Luc Godard and the drama surrounding the shooting of his controversial 1967 film, “Le Chinoise,” which starred his then-wife, Anne Wiazemsky, and foreshadowed the global student protests that erupted in 1968.

Cohen Media Group plans a North American release in early 2018. The film stars Louis Garrel (“The Dreamers”) as Godard and Stacy Martin (“Nymphomaniac Vol. I” and “Vol. II”) as his second wife, Anne Wiazemsky.

Variety’s Owen Gleiberman gave the film a positive review, writing, “The surprise of ‘Redoubtable,’ which turns out to be a lightly audacious and fascinating movie (if not exactly one to warm your heart), is that though it is, in fact, structured around Godard’s marriage to Wiazemsky, its real subject is his life as an artist — in particular, the way his relationship to filmmaking got turned on its head during the crucial period of late 1967 and ’68, when he was drawn into the national spasm of protest that was May 1968 and became obsessed with ‘revolution,’ to the point that he shed the skin of the filmmaker he’d been in his glory days.”

“Redoubtable” is premiering five years after Hazanavicius’ “The Artist” won five Academy Awards, including best picture and best director.

Charles S. Cohen said, “We’re thrilled to work with Michel Hazanavicius and we’re especially excited to give this important film a release in North America. Godard is undoubtedly one of the most iconic, revered cinematic talents in the history of cinema.”

John Kochman of Cohen Media Group negotiated the agreement with Eva Diederix for Paris-based Wild Bunch and CAA.