Michael Showalter to Direct ‘The Last Ride of Cowboy Bob’ for Fox Searchlight (EXCLUSIVE)

New York Bureau Chief @RaminSetoodeh
Michael Showalter
Courtesy of Michael Showalter

Coming off “The Big Sick,” the most successful independent movie of the summer, Michael Showalter has found his next project. He’ll be directing a contemporary Western-slash-thriller called “The Last Ride of Cowboy Bob” for Fox Searchlight, Variety has learned.

The story will follow a real-life ’90s Texas bank robber named Peggy Jo Tallas, who got away with her heists by dressing up as a man, aka “Cowboy Bob.” Her disguises were carefully crafted, with the help of a towel stuffed under her shirt, a leather jacket and a fake beard. The lead actress has not yet been cast, but it will be a strong and showy part.

Related

Kumail Nanjiani Emily V Gordon The Big Sick

‘The Big Sick’: How Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon Brought Their Real-Life Love Story to Screen

Fox Searchlight will finance the indie film. It will be produced by Riva Marker and Jake Gyllenhaal through their company Nine Stories.

“Cowboy Bob” is based on Texas Monthly article from 2005 written by Skip Hollandsworth. “She was one of the most unusual bank robbers of his generation, a modern-day Bonnie without a Clyde,” is one way Peggy Jo was described. The movie will have both comedic and dramatic touches (a la the Coen brothers).

In the last few years, Showalter has emerged as one of the most exciting writer-directors of the independent film world. “Cowboy Bob” will be the fourth feature that he’s directed, after 2015’s “Hello, My Name is Doris” and “The Big Sick,” which has grossed more than $40 million at the domestic box office. He co-wrote “Wet Hot American Summer,” the 2001 cult comedy, where he played Coop.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad