Michael Pena-Lizzy Caplan Movie ‘Extinction’ Disappears From Universal Schedule

Universal has pulled science-fiction thriller “Extinction” from its Jan. 26 release date just two months before its release date. The change will let the studio “explore other options,” sources said.

The film stars Michael Pena (“Ant-Man”) and Lizzy Caplan (“Now You See Me 2,” “Allied”) as a husband and wife. His character has a recurring nightmare of losing his family and that bad dream becomes a reality when the planet is invaded by a force bent on destruction. “Luke Cage” star Mike Colter, Lilly Aspell, Emma Booth, Israel Broussard and Lex Shrapnel also star.

Ben Young directed from a script by Eric Heisserer, Spenser Cohen and Bradley Caleb Kane and shot the film in Serbia during the spring. Young also directed “Hounds of Love.” Heisserer was nominated for an Academy Award for his “Arrival” screenplay.

Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman of Mandeville, who backed “Beauty and the Beast,” are producing. Mandeville’s Alexander Young is an executive producer along with Nathan Kahane, Joe Drake, Erin Westerman and Kelli Konop of Good Universe. Anna Halberg serves as co-producer.

“Extinction” would have had some strong competition, as it was set to open against Fox’s science-fiction adventure “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” and Sony’s Matthew McConaughey crime drama “White Boy Rick” from Studio 8.

Universal’s upcoming films include “Pitch Perfect 3” on Dec. 22, “Insidious: The Last Key” on Jan. 5 and “Fifty Shades Freed” on Feb. 9.