Michael Moore, Harvey Weinstein Reteam for Trump Documentary ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’

Bob and Harvey Weinstein have bought worldwide rights to Michael Moore’s documentary “Fahrenheit 11/9” on President Donald Trump.

The Weinsteins made the acquisition under their Fellowship Adventure Group. Moore is currently directing the film, with the “11/9” in the title referring to the day Trump was declared President of the United States on Nov. 9.

Moore correctly predicted last June that Trump would win the White House by scoring the states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Moore has reunited with his team from “Fahrenheit ‪9/11” — documentary directors/producers Meghan O’Hara, Tia Lessin, and Carl Deal. Tuesday’s announcement said filming has been done under a strict cloak of secrecy and is aimed at dissolving Trump’s “teflon” shield and his presidency.

“No matter what you throw at him, it hasn’t worked,” says Moore. “No matter what is revealed, he remains standing. Facts, reality, brains cannot defeat him. Even when he commits a self-inflicted wound, he gets up the next morning and keeps going and tweeting. That all ends with this movie.”

The Weinstein brothers previously released Moore’s “Fahrenheit ‪9/11” in 2004 with more than $200 million in worldwide grosses. The Fellowship Adventure Group together with Lionsgate distributed “Fahrenheit ‪9/11.”

David Glasser, chief operating officer of the Weinstein Company, said TWC will be exploring all possibilities for both international and domestic distribution this week at the Cannes Film Festival, where “Fahrenheit 9/11” won the Palme D’or in 2004.

The Weinsteins said, “There is no greater part of what we can do right now than to have the power to bring Michael Moore to a mass audience. When we had the opportunity to work with him on ‘Fahrenheit 9/11,’ we were so persistent that we ultimately had to part ways from Disney and we lost our beloved Miramax, named after our parents, because we believed so strongly in the message. The movie broke all records then, and we plan to do so again. This movie will have one of the most innovative distribution plans ever. Now more than ever, Michael’s appetite for the truth is crucial. We are ecstatic to be a part of this revolution.”

“Fahrenheit 9/11” explored the presidency of of George W. Bush and The War on Terror. It received a 20-minute standing ovation at its Cannes premiere.