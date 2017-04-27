Disney’s ‘Miracle’ Actor Michael Mantenuto Found Dead at 35

Miracle Michael Mantenuto Dead
REX/Shutterstock

Michael Mantenuto, an actor and hockey player who starred in Disney’s 2004 film “Miracle,” has died. He was 35.

Mantenuto died on Monday of an apparent suicide, according to TMZ, and was found in his car by police in Des Moines, Wash. TMZ reports that the actor died by shooting himself.

“Miracle” tells the story of the U.S. men’s hockey team that won the gold medal at the 1980 Winter Olympics. The American’s victory over the heavily favored Soviet team was dubbed the “Miracle on Ice.” The U.S. would go on to beat Finland to win gold. Mantenuto played Jack O’Callahan, a member of the U.S. team who injures his knee, but returns to the rink to take on the Soviets ,and makes a key shot that leads to a U.S. goal. Kurt Russell and Patricia Clarkson also star in the movie.

Mantenuto’s Hollywood career was limited apart from “Miracle.” He did, however appear in the 2006 TV movie “Dirtbags” and 2008’s “Surfer, Dude.”

After his acting career, Mantenuto joined the military. In a news release announcing Mantenuto’s death, Col. Guillaume Beaurpere wrote, “Those of you that knew Mike will remember him for his passionate love for his family and his commitment to the health of the force.”

