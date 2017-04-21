Michael Mann’s 1995 Los Angeles crime saga “Heat” will hit theaters around the country for one night only next month.

The May 2 screenings, co-presented by Alamo Drafthouse, serve as a nationwide launch for Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment’s May 9 release of a “Director’s Definitive Edition” Blu-ray and DVD. Additionally, a Q&A with Mann will be live-streamed at each of the screenings from the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles.

The new restoration was overseen by Mann. It screened at the Toronto Film Festival in 2015 as part of a 20th anniversary celebration, as well as at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last year. Q&As from both of those events are featured on the new release.

Details on next month’s screenings can be found below.

Live Screening and Q&A with director Michael Mann:

Los Angeles – Regency Village Theater at 7:30pm

Tickets: http://www.gofobo.com/heatla

Other Participating Locations and Theaters:

Austin Drafthouse Village; Austin, TX – 7:30pm

Alamo Drafthouse Mason Park; Houston, TX – 7:30pm

Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet; Kansas City, MO – 7:30pm

Alamo Drafthouse Littleton; Littleton, CO – 6:30pm

Alamo Drafthouse Loudoun; Ashburn, VA – 8:30pm

Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock; Lubbock, TX – 7:30pm

Alamo Drafthouse Laredo; Laredo, TX – 7:30pm

Alamo Drafthouse Marketplace; New Braunfels, TX – 7:30pm

Alamo Drafthouse Omaha; Omaha, NE – 7:30pm

Alamo Drafthouse Richardson; Richardson, TX – 7:30pm

Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes; San Antonio, TX – 7:30pm

Alamo Drafthouse Winchester; Winchester, VA – 8:30pm

Alamo Drafthouse El Paso; El Paso, TX – 6:30pm

Alamo Drafthouse Chandler; Chandler, AZ – 5:30pm

Alamo Drafthouse Corpus Christi; Corpus Christi, TX – 7:30pm

Tampa Theater; Tampa, FL – 8:30pm

Normal Theaters; Normal, IL – 7:30pm

Cinema Detroit; Detroit, MI – 8:30pm

Brattle Theater; Boston, MA – 8:30pm

Michigan Theater; Ann Arbor, MI – 8:30pm