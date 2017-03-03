“The Wire” star Michael K. Williams is in final talks to join the upcoming Han Solo spinoff starring Alden Ehrenreich, Variety has learned exclusively.

Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke are already set to co-star in the Disney-Lucasfilm feature, directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Jon and Lawrence Kasdan are penning the script.

The untitled Han Solo movie hits theaters May 25, 2018. Production is currently underway.

Details about Williams’ character are unknown, as are plot details for the movie, other then it being an origin tale of the rogue smuggler.

Produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Allison Shearmur, the Star Wars spinoff takes place before the original movie “A New Hope,” similar to the recent spinoff, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” Released in December 2016, “Rogue One” has grossed over a billion dollars worldwide.

Williams is coming off several major performances on television. In HBO’s “The Night Of,” he played Riz Ahmed’s fellow inmate and mentor Freddy Knight. He also appears in the ABC mini-series “When We Rise,” which premiered earlier this week on ABC. Coming up, he also has Season 2 of the Sundance Channel series “Hap and Leonard.”

Williams is repped by WME and Silver Lining Entertainment.