Producer and former Sony Pictures Entertainment production boss Michael De Luca has turned down an offer to take a top job at Paramount Pictures, sources say.

“Although he was very flattered and tempted, it ultimately wasn’t the right fit, and he has a great deal at Universal,” said a person familiar with De Luca’s thinking.

De Luca had been widely reported to be on the verge of joining Paramount as the No. 2 under a new chairman and CEO, presumed to be Jim Gianopulos.

De Luca, 51, was expected to take the title of vice-chairman and oversee production at the troubled studio, which has been mired in last place among the major studios for the last five years.

