Michael Beach Joins Cast of Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman’

Michael Beach has joined Jason Momoa in the cast of “Aquaman” for the Warner Bros. DC Extended Universe, currently being shot in Australia by director James Wan.

Beach has been cast as Jesse Kane, part of a group of high-seas hijackers who has a fateful interaction with Aquaman. Beach guest-starred alongside Momoa on “Stargate: Atlantis” several years ago and acted in Wan’s “Insidious: Chapter 2.”

The cast also includes Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Ludi Lin, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. Peter Safran is producing. Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Rob Cowan and DC Film’s Geoff Johns and Jon Berg are executive producing.

“Aquaman” is based on the DC Comics character who’s king of Atlantis, born half-human as Arthur Curry and half-Atlantean. He was first introduced in the early 1940s. Momoa made his debut as Aquaman last year in a cameo in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and will reprise that role later this year in “Justice League.”

Heard will also star in “Justice League” as Mera, Aquaman’s love interest. “Aquaman” opens Dec. 21, 2018.

Beach recently starred in Lionsgate’s “Patriots Day.” TV credits include “Third Watch,” “ER,” “Sons of Anarchy” along with feature films “Waiting to Exhale,” “One False Move,” “True Romance,” “A Family Thing,” “Soul Food,” and Robert Altman’s “Short Cuts.”