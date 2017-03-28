Michael Bay is in talks to develop the film adaptation of “Hunting El Chapo” as Sony Pictures closes a deal for the rights to the book.

Written by Cole Merrell and Douglas Century, “Hunting El Chapo: The Thrilling Inside Story of the American Lawman Who Captures the World’s Most-Wanted Drug Lord” follows the manhunt for the Mexican drug cartel leader. Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera — aka “El Chapo” — evaded capture for more than a decade before being caught and finally extradited to the U.S. last year.

A deal hasn’t been completed yet, but sources tell Variety that negotiations are underway for Bay to come on board, though it’s unknown if he would direct or just produce the project.

The book will be published in October. 3 Arts’ Will Rowbotham and Richard Abate are producing. 3 Arts repped the book.

Matt Milam is overseeing the film for Sony.

This is the second film in the works about the infamous drug lord, with Fox currently developing Don Winslow’s “The Cartel” with Ridley Scott attached to direct.

“Hunting El Chapo” marks another based-on-true-events project for Bay, who tends to tackle such films in between his “Transformers” movies. He most recently directed the Benghazi drama “13 Hours.”

Bay is currently on post-production on “Transformers: The Last Knight,” which bows this summer. He is repped by WME.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.