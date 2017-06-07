Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler to Reteam on Education Scandal Movie ‘Wrong Answer’

Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler are reuniting on a new film: “Wrong Answer.”

Jordan will star as a math teacher with Coogler directing the movie, set up with New Regency Productions and Brad Pitt’s Plan B.

Jordan and Coogler have previously teamed on “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed,” and the upcoming “Black Panther.”

The movie is based on Rachel Aviv’s 2014 New Yorker story of the same name. Ta-Nehisi Coates will write the script.

“Wrong Answer” focuses on the 2006 standardized test cheating scandal at Atlanta public schools. Jordan will portray teacher Damany Lewis, who joined the effort in order to prevent his school from shutting down under provisions of the No Child Left Behind law. Eleven teachers were indicted on racketeering allegations.

“Wrong Answer” is produced by Coogler along with Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B, and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan. New Regency will fully finance the movie.

Aviv will serve as a consultant on the project with Damany Lewis, who hails from Coogler’s hometown of Richmond, Calif.

Coates is a New York Times best-selling author and a recipient of the coveted MacArthur Foundation “genius” fellowship. His second book, “Between the World and Me,” won the 2015 National Book Award for Nonfiction and was a finalist for the 2016 Pulitzer Prize.

Jordan will next be seen in “Black Panther,” which opens Feb. 16. He’s repped by WME, Mgmt Entertainment, and Bloom Hergott. Coogler is repped by WME and Cohen & Gardner. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.