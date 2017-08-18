Michael B. Jordan Eyed to Play Mobster in ‘A Bittersweet Life’

Michael B. Jordan is circling Fox’s remake of the South Korean action-thriller “A Bittersweet Life.”

If Jordan’s deal closes, he will portray a mobster in the movie. “Kung Fu Panda” helmer Jennifer Yuh Nelson will direct.

Producers are 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen, along with Korea’s CJ Entertainment, which made the original film. Jason Young will oversee the movie for Fox.

In the 2005 film, Lee Byung-hun played a loyal enforcer for a crime boss, who assigned him to kill his young mistress if she turned out to be having an affair with another man.

Jordan is starring with Michael Shannon in “Fahrenheit 451” for HBO. He will be seen next in Disney-Marvel’s superhero movie “Black Panther,” in which he re-teamed with “Creed” director Ryan Coogler.

Nelson, who directed “Kung Fu Panda 2” and co-directed “Kung Fu Panda 3,” is making her live-action directorial debut with “Darkest Minds” — a potential franchise starter for Fox. The movie is an adaptation of the YA trilogy by Alexandra Bracken in which a pandemic kills most of America’s children and teenagers. When some of the survivors develop superpowers, they are imprisoned. Fox-based Levy is also producing “Darkest Minds” through 21 Laps along with Dan Levine and Dan Cohen.