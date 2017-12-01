Michael B. Jordan to Star in Legal Drama ‘Just Mercy’ as It Moves to Warner Bros. (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael B. Jordan has set legal drama “Just Mercy” as the next feature he will shoot, as Warner Bros. picks up the rights for the story.

The film was originally set up at Broad Green Pictures, but after the studio shuttered earlier this year, producers began looking for a new home, and Warner Bros. was eager to work with Jordan.

Sources say that Jordan would shoot “Just Mercy” at the beginning of 2018, and would follow that up with “Creed 2,” where he would reprise his role as Adonis Creed. “Creed 2” is slated to bow on Nov. 21, 2018. It’s currently unknown if it will stick to that date, but as of now, there’s no plan to move the release.

“Short Term 12” director Destin Cretton is helming and co-wrote the script with Andrew Lanham. Jordan will produce with Gil Netter. Niija Kuykendall will oversee for the studio.

Based on the book “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” it follows the true story of Bryan Stevenson, a gifted young lawyer’s defense of the most vulnerable in our country and his fight for equal justice in a flawed legal system.

Jordan has already had a busy year, shooting Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which reteamed him with his “Creed” director Ryan Coogler, as well as HBO’s “Fahrenheit 451.” “Black Panther” opens Feb. 16, 2018, and “Fahrenheit 451” is also expected some time in 2018.

Along with “Just Mercy,” Jordan also recently set up his directing debut with “Stars Beneath Our Feet.” The actor is also gaining traction as a producer, as he is on board to produce a reboot of “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “Raising Dion,” and and untitled project with Tarell Alvin McCraney for OWN. “Raising Dion” and the untitled project will be produced through his banner Outlier Society Productions.

He is repped by WME and attorney Greg Slewett.