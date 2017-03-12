The Miami International Film Festival announced the winners of its 34th edition on Saturday. Cristian Jimenez and Alicia Scherson’s “Family Life” took the Knight Competition grand jury prize and Nely Reguera’s “Maria (And Everybody Else)” won the HBO Ibero-American feature film prize.

The 2017 festival took place from March 3 through 12, and is the only major film festival to be produced by a college or university.

View the complete list of winners below:

Knight Competition:

Best Film Grand Prize: “Family Life (Vide de Familia)” directed by Cristian Jimenez and Alicia Scherson

Best Director: Daniel Hendler for “The Candidate”

Best Performance: Lola Amores and Eduardo Martinez for “Santa & Andres”

(Jury: Michel Franco, Bahia Ramos and Grainne Humphreys)

HBO Ibero-American Feature Film Competition:

Best Film: “Maria (And Everybody Else)” directed by Nely Reguera

(Jury: Héctor Medina, Leslie Cohen, Shrihari Sathe)

Jordan Ressler Screenwriting Competition:

Best Screenplay: Tomas Alzamora for “Little White Lie”

Honorable Mention: Marc Crehuet for “The One-Eyed King”

(Jury: Sebastian Cordero, Ana Guevara, Brandon Harris)

Knight Documentary Achievement Award:

“Take My Nose Please” directed by Joan Kron

Zeno Mountain Award:

“The Grown-Ups” directed by Maite Alberdi

Short Film Award:

Best Film: “The Head Vanishes” directed by Frank Dion

Rene Rodriguez Critics Award:

Best Film: “Harmonium” directed by Koji Fukada

Encuentros Award (Works-in-Progress) Presented by Knight Foundation:

“Tigre” directed by Pucara Cine & “Camocim” directed by Ponte Producoes