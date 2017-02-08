Mia Wasikowska and Christopher Abbott have wrapped production on Nicolas Pesce’s psychological thriller “Piercing,” Variety has learned exclusively.

“Piercing” is based on Ryu Murakami’s 1994 novel of the same name. Abbott plays a man who kisses his wife and baby goodbye, seemingly headed away on business, with a plan to check into a hotel, call an escort service and kill an unsuspecting prostitute. His plan is thwarted by the alluring and mysterious call girl — played by Wasikowska — who arrives at his room, leading to a pulsating game of cat-and-mouse.

Additional cast members include Laia Costa (“Victoria”), Maria Dizzia (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”), Wendell Pierce (“Treme”) and Marin Ireland (“Hell or High Water”).

Memento Films International will launch sales at the Berlin Film Festival. UTA Independent Film Group arranged financing for the film and will co-represent North American rights with WME.

“Piercing” is produced by Borderline Films’ year-old label Borderline Presents. Producers are Josh Mond, Antonio Campos & Schuyler Weiss of Borderline Films along with Jacob Wasserman. Executive producers are Sean Durkin (Borderline Films), Max Born & Avi Stern, Emilie Georges & Naima Abed (Memento Films International / Paradise City), Al Di (YL Pictures) & Phil Hoelting.

Wasikowska starred in last year’s “Alice Through the Looking Glass” and in 2015’s “Crimson Peak.” Abbott starred in “James White” and “A Most Violent Year.”

Pesce’s first feature, “The Eyes of My Mother,” premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and was released domestically by Magnet Releasing.

Pesce is represented by UTA, Nelson Davis and Melissa Breaux. Abbott is represented by WME and Gene Parseghian. Mia Wasikowska is represented by WME, RGM Artists and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Borderline Films is represented by UTA, Nelson Davis and Melissa Breaux. YL Pictures is represented by UTA.