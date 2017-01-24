How did Meryl Streep respond to her record-setting 20th Oscar nomination? A single GIF.

“Please find the following GIF as a statement on behalf of Meryl Streep,” a Paramount publicist wrote in an email following the nomination announcements Tuesday morning. The GIF in question, which features Streep dancing, originates from the Paul McCartney music video “Queenie Eye.”

The iconic actress was nominated for her role as the questionably-talented opera singer in “Florence Foster Jenkins.” Some of Streep’s other notable nominations include best actress nods for 1983’s “Sophie’s Choice,” 1996’s “The Bridges of Madison County,” and 2007’s “The Devil Wears Prada,” and supporting actress nods for 1979’s “The Deer Hunter,” 1980’s “Kramer vs. Kramer” and 2015’s “Into the Woods.” Of her 20 nominations, she’s taken home three statues for “Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice,” and “The Iron Lady.”

Streep’s Oscar nomination comes after being honored for her lifetime of notable work with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, where she made waves by laying into President Donald Trump.