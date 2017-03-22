Fox Animation is developing the novel “The Memory Thief” as a live-action/animated movie.

The film will be set up with Adaptive Studios and Shawn Levy’s Fox-based 21 Laps. The producers are Adaptive Studios CEO/founding partner Perrin Chiles and Marshall Lewy, along with Levy and Dan Levine for 21 Laps. Nate Hopper and Rachel Yeung will oversee for Fox Animation.

“The Memory Thief,” written by Bryce Moore, centers on 12-year-old twins Benji and Kelly, who wander off at the local county fair after witnessing their parents argue. When Benji runs into a group of bullies, he escapes into a tent called the Memory Emporium, where he meets a strange, old man who shows him a vivid memory of a fighter pilot. Benji then realizes that the ability to erase memories could help his parents stop fighting with each other. He soon learns how to manipulate memories, but the power comes at a cost to his family, and his own mind.

21 Laps produced “Arrival,” which was nominated for eight Academy Awards, and the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” which won the top comedy series prizes at the Producers Guild and Screen Actors Guild awards. 21 Laps’ credits also include the “Night at the Museum” franchise, “Fist Fight,” “Why Him?” and “Table 19.”

21 Laps is going into production on the dystopian thriller “The Darkest Minds,” starring Amandla Stenberg and Mandy Moore, and based on the novel by Alexandra Bracken. It’s also developing a feature film on Kendare Blake’s bestselling fantasy novel “Three Dark Crowns,” along with “Inconstant Moon,” adapted from Larry Niven’s sci-fi novel, with “Spectacular Now” director James Ponsoldt.

Fox Animation’s next movie is “Ferdinand,” based on the children’s book “The Story of Ferdinand.”

WME represents 21 Laps. Moore is repped by Jabberwocky Literary Agency.