Memento Clinches Raft of Pre-Sales on Catherine Deneuve Starrer ‘Claire Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Memento Clinches Raft of Pre-Sales on Catherine Deneuve Starrer 'Claire Darling'

Memento Films Intl. has clinched a raft of pre-sales on Julie Bertuccelli’s “Claire Darling,” a lighthearted drama with fantasy elements starring Catherine Deneuve and Chiara Mastroianni.

Memento has sold the project to Germany (Neue Visionen), Benelux (September Film), Switzerland (Frenetic), Austria (Filmladen), Greece (Seven), Israel (Lev) and Turkey (Fabula).

Adapted from Lynda Rutledge’s “Faith Bass Darling’s Last Garage Sale,” “Claire Darling” turns on a woman (Deneuve) who, convinced that she heard voices telling her that it’s her last day on Earth, decides to have a garage sale to get rid of all the objects she has collected. Each object stirs vivid memories that take her back in time in a series of flashbacks.

“Claire Darling” is being produced by Les Films du Poisson, the Paris-based company that has Eric Caravaca’s “Carré 35,” which is in the Cannes special screenings section. “Claire Darling” just started shooting. Bertuccelli’s last narrative feature, “The Tree,” with Charlotte Gainsbourg, premiered at Cannes on closing night in 2010.

Memento Films Intl.’s Cannes slate includes Ben and Joshua Safdie’s “Good Time,” which is competing, and Asghar Farhadi’s Spain-set film with Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Ricardo Darin.

