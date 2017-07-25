Melissa McCarthy to Star in ‘Super-Intelligence’ From ‘The Boss’ Co-Writer

New Line has landed the spec “Super-Intelligence” from Steve Mallory who co-wrote “The Boss” with Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone. McCarthy is attached to star.

Falcone will direct as well as produce along with McCarthy via their On the Day banner.

The spec is another high-concept action, unconventional buddy comedy, like McCarthy’s “The Heat” and “Spy,” but this time set against the phenomena of technological singularity.

Mallory, McCarthy and Falcone have a history of working together, most recently teaming on the Universal comedy “The Boss,” which grossed $78.8 million worldwide.

New Line also is releasing upcoming comedy “Life of the Party,” which stars McCarthy and is helmed by Falcone. The film is set to bow on May 11, 2018.

Mallory is represented by MGMT and Jamie Feldman at Lichter Grossman.

McCarthy will soon be seen in Marielle Heller’s “Can You Ever Forgive Me” for Fox Searchlight which was written by Nicole Holofcener and is attached to produce and star in “Margie Claus” at New Line.

She was most recently in the Sony reboot of “Ghostbusters” opposite Kristen Wiig. McCarthy and Falcone are repped by MGMT and CAA.